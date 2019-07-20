FRSC Corps Marshal's Son Bags Masters Degree In Architecture (See Pictures)

Published:

The proud parents and the graduand

The son of the Corps Marshal of the FRSC Olayemi Oyeyemi on Friday bagged a Masters Degree in Architecture from the Covenant University ,Ogun State.Dr Boboye Oyeyemi also delivered a goodwill address at the convocation ceremony which was attended by several dignatories including the wife of the Vice President Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo,former Executive Secretary of National University Commission ,Prof Peter Okebukola,Chancellor of the University ,Bishop David Oyedepo ,the Zonal Commanding Officer FRSC ACM Sam Obayemi,the Sector Commanders of Lagos and Ogun State,Spokesman of FRSC Commander Bisi Kazeem and many others.These are pictures from the event.