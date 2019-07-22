Femi Otedola Again Picks Hospital Bills Of Ailing Veteran Actor Sadiq Daba

Published:

Femi Otedola, the billionaire businessman, has promised to take care of the medical expenses of ailing Nollywood actor, Sadiq Daba. In a statement on Sunday, Otedola said he was sad to hear that the veteran actor had fallen ill again.In 2017, Daba, who had been battling leukemia and prostate cancer for the past few years, returned to Nigeria having traveled to the UK for medical treatment.“I heard about Mr. Sadiq Daba’s health condition when it was brought to my attention through an online news story I read two days ago,” Otedola said.“I was saddened to hear that he had taken ill again after overcoming his challenges from prostate cancer just two years ago. From the news report, I gathered that he was rushed to the Emergency unit of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after being diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).“I must say that even though I don’t know Mr. Daba personally, he is a face I am familiar with through the old TV drama production ‘Cock Crow at Dawn’ which I used to watch while growing up. I was moved by a sense of nostalgia and concern when I read of his medical situation recently and decided to take over his medical bills. He has been visited and arrangements are being made to support him.“In other climes, the likes of Daba and other actors who paved the way for the entertainment industry and the Nollywood industry in Nigeria (which is touted as the third largest movie industry in the world) would be celebrated as Icons and due recognition would be accorded to them.”In April, the business tycoon had offered to foot the medical bills of Christian Chukwu, former Super Eagles’ coach. He also footed the medical bills of Peter Fregene, former international goalkeeper, and Victor Olaotan, the veteran actor, who was treated in Turkey.