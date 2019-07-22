Female Lawyer Pardoned By Ajimobi For Killing Her Husband Relocates To London After Release

Published:

A legal practitioner, Yewande Oyediran, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for killing her husband, Lowo, has reportedly relocated to London, United Kingdom.Oyediran was in November 2017 convicted for manslaughter by Justice Muntar Abimbola of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State.She stabbed her husband, Lowo Oyediran, with a knife after a disagreement on February 2, 2016, at their residence in Akobo area of Ibadan.The disagreement was said to have arisen after Yewande accused her late husband of infidelity.Sources said the lawyer, after her release in June, headed for London immediately.After being in prison custody since 2016, Oyediran was granted state pardon a week before the expiration of the tenure of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.Oyediran, who was an official of the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, was among 50 persons granted state pardon by Ajimobi after a committee was set up to look into the petitions of 400 persons who had pleaded for clemency.Attorney-General of Oyo State under Ajimobi, Seun Abimbola, had said the committee comprised commissioners, officials of the Department of State Services, the police, the chaplain, and the chief imam of the Government House.Others, he said, were the Legal Aid Council, Director, Legal Affairs; the Solicitor-General; and the Directorate of Public Prosecution.“The lady in question is just one out of 50 that were pardoned. And the 50 that were pardoned were drawn out of 400 that were considered. So, she was not singled out as some are insinuating. Even the prisons authorities brought recommendations on the good behaviour of those pardoned,” Mr Abimbola said