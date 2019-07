Published:

The burial programme for Late Mrs Olufunke Olakunri ,the daughter of Afenifere Chieftin Reuben Fasoranti has been released by the family.In the programme obtained by CKN News,the service of songs for the Law Graduate of LASU murdered by suspected herdsmen begins on Friday 19th July 2019 in Lagos.She will be buried in her family on Monday 22nd July 2019 in Akure after a Church Service