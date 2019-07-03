Facebook Admits System Breakdown In Uploading Pictures On Twitter ,Instagram ,Facebook

Published:

Share This

Three of the biggest online services have stopped working properly in the UK and across the globe today.Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will no longer load content - including statuses, photos and videos. While over on WhatsApp, many messages aren't sending or receiving.The issues started at around 2pm UK time on 3 July, with Facebook saying that they are 'working as quickly as possible' to solve the outage.Images aren't loading on Facebook or Instagram, and some people can't log in either. WhatsApp users aren't getting all their messages, and some won't send.A map of the outage shows that it's primarily a problem for the UK and central Europe. Facebook owns both Instagram and WhatsApp; Twitter is unaffected, and many people have taken to that site to share pictures and content in the meantime - as well as complaining about the issue.One person tweeted that "the end times are upon us", while other people posted funny memes about how Twitter stands to benefit from the triple outage.A Facebook spokesperson said: "We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble uploading images, videos and other files on our apps."We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."