Ethiopian Customs To Seize Undeclared Currencies Above $3,000 From Nigerian Travellers
Published: July 02, 2019
The rule on the forfeiture of undeclared valuables applies to all passengers travelling to Ethiopia or transiting, including the prosecution of offenders of money laundering in line with Ethiopian Laws.
In a press release signed by Friday Akpan, the Ministry ha, therefore, implored all prospective Nigerian travellers to take note of the development and adhere strictly to avoid undue embarrassment at the airport.
The statement, however, added that the Embassy of Nigeria in Addis Ababa is engaging the Ethiopian authorities to secure the release of undeclared monies seized from Nigerians.
