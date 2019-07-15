Election Tribunal Watches Atiku's Video Clips Despite Buhari's Objections
Published: July 15, 2019
The petitioners, through their lawyer, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), played the video clips which were produced by their 40th petitioners’ witnesses, Segun Showunmi, who is the media adviser and spokesperson for Atiku.
The tribunal earlier dismissed the objection by the respondents’ lawyers to the admissibility and the playing of 48 Video Compact Discs.
Three of the video clips played on Monday included an interview a Resident Electoral Commission of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mike Iginni, granted on Sunday Politics programme of Channels Television when he said the results of the election would be transmitted to INEC’s server.
Another one showed Army officials denying Buhari’s claim that his West African School Certificate was with the Army.
The third one showed INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, meeting with members of Computer Professionals Practitioners in Nigeria, expressing hope that electronic transmission would be deployed during the 2019 poll.
0 comments: