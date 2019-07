Published:

Share This

Hundreds of Ex Staff of Ecobank today stormed the Victoria Island Headquarters of the Bank to protest not only the sack of over 1000 employees of the Bank but also the Bank's inability to pay the disengaged Staff their gratuities running into Millions of Naira.The workers who carried several placards to express their displeasure lamented that the Bank has remained indifference about the plights since they were sacked.None of the management staff of the bank was available to speak on the matter.