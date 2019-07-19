Donald Trump Hosts Nigerian Christian Disfigured After Boko Haram's Attack

Published:

A Nigerian Mr Ikenna Nzeribe, a sole survivor of Boko Haram terrorists attack who stormed his church in Mubi, Adamawa State in Muslim-dominated North-East Nigeria, in 2012 is one of the Christians hosted by President Donald Trump of the United States of America on Thursday for their persecution over their faith.After receiving treatment in a local hospital in Mubi, Ikenna Nzeribe was flown to London, where surgeons reconstructed his face. He later migrated to USA, where he lives with his family.Wednesday night’s hosting of Nzeribe and several other Christian victims of persecution from other countries was held to mark the end of the civil society and NGO sessions of the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom billed as the largest human rights summit ever hosted by the US.Over 1000 participants from 130 countries attended.The Ministerial had kicked off earlier in the week with a breakfast event on Monday featuring US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback and Nzeribe.Additional Information :News Express