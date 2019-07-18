Delta Gov Picks Ex Raypower Staff Ehiedu Anieagwu,9 Others As Commissioners

Published:

Share This

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Thursday, forwarded to the State House of Assembly another set of 10 nominees for appointment as Commissioners and Members of the State Executive Council for screening and possible confirmation.The names of the nominees were read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Chief Shrrif Oborevwori during the plenary of the House.The nominees as read out by the Speaker include; Mr Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, Dr Mordi Anonye, Mr Ovie Oghoore, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo, Mr Matthew Tsekiri, Mr Christain Onogba, Mr Omamofe Pirah and Chief Henry Sakpra.Okowa said the nomination was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 192 (2) of the constitution of federal republic of Nigeria as amended. The Governor said he would greatly appreciate if early action was taken to confirm the nominees to enable him effect the appointments in line with the constitution.The House has directed the nominees to summit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to reach the Clerk of the House before the end of Monday, 21st July 2019 and appear for screening on Tuesday 22 July 2019.