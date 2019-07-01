Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Patience Jonathan's N9.2bn, $8.4m

Published:

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the permanent forfeiture of the sums of N9.2bn and $8.4m recovered from wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience.Justice Mojisola Olatoregun ordered that the funds should be forfeited to the Federal Government.The judgment followed an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, which said the funds were proceeds of crime.Though Patience, through her lawyers, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) and Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), opposed the application and insisted that the funds were legitimately her own, the court held that the EFCC proved its claim beyond reasonable doubts.