Choice Of House Of Reps Leaders Tears APC Apart

Fresh crisis seems to be brewing in the camp of the All Progressive Congress (APC) over the choice of House of Representatives Leader following the zoning of leadership positions among the six geographical zones in the country,It was gathered that while the entire members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) has settled for Ado Doguwa based on his pedigree as a fifth termer and staunch supporter of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the party’s National chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has opted for Aminu Sulaiman, third termer, who was Kano state secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).A source at the top echelon of the party, who spoke in confidence, said governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is already warming up for a showdown with Oshiomhole over the choice of Sulaiman.The source disclosed that Ganduje would storm the National Secretariat of the party today with no fewer than 21 of the 24 House of Representatives members from the state in solidarity with Doguwa.“This chairman can be so erratic and self-centred. He is imposing Sulaiman on the House because they worked together before in the NLC as comrades. There is a difference between the NLC and party politics. This position was zoned to Kano and the stakeholders in Kano have made up their minds on who they want to occupy the position.“Doguwa is not new to the Gbajabiamila camp. They were together in the struggle in 2015 and in 2019 Assemblies. He has paid his dues. He remains the most experienced lawmaker best suited for the job as far as we are concerned,” the source noted.Confirming the development, yesterday, a top political appointee in Kano State, who craved anonymity, faulted Oshiomole for imposing “his stooge.”He said the National Working Committee had allocated principal positions to various zones and as such the legislators from the zone alongside other stakeholders of the party collectively nominated candidates for the principal positions.“Out of the 24 members from Kano state, 21 have vehemently rejected the purported choice of Sulaiman.“He is being tipped by Oshiomole for selfish reasons. At this point, the APC must put forward people who not only have the political dexterity but the goodwill among their colleagues and the people.