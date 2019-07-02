Buhari's Inlaw Regains Freedom After Two Months In Kidnappers Captivity

The traditional ruler, who holds the title of Magajin Garin Daura, is a retired Customs Controller and a cousin of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar.
He is married to Hajiya Bilki, a niece to President Muhammadu Buhari, being the daughter of his elder sister, Hajiya Rakiya. He is also the father of Fatima, who is married to the president’s Aide De Camp (ADC), Col. Mohammed Abubakar.
He was abducted on May 1 by four gunmen who stormed his residence in the ancient city of Daura.
