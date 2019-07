Published:

Paul Ibe, who is the spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, said President Muhammadu Buhari used his 43-man ministerial nominees’ list to deflect the narrative of the ‘avoidable’ death of about 13 persons during a protest against the continued detention of their leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife on Monday.“Buhari releases ministerial list ostensibly to deflect the narrative of the avoidable deaths following the Shiites protest of Monday,” Ibe said in a tweet.