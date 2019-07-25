Buhari To Be Honored With Liberia's Highest National Award Today In Monrovia

Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Liberia on Friday to attend the country’s 172nd independence anniversary celebration, the Presidency said on Thursday.Buhari is to be honoured with “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” which is Liberia’s highest national honour, as part of the visit.“The award is presented by the government for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour.“President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Mai Mala Buni of Ekiti, Kwara and Yobe States respectively, as well as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials.“The President is expected back in the country later on Friday”, a State House statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said.