Buhari Refuses To Sign 17 Bills Passed By The National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected 17 bills passed by eighth National Assembly.He, however, assented to nine bills passed by the immediate past members of the eighth Assembly.The Senior Special Assistant to the President (Senate), Senator Ita Enang stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.He explained that the President decided not to communicate his decisions on the bills to the current National Assembly because it cannot take any action on those rejected bills.Enang, however, promised to engage the leadership of both chambers on the rationale behind the rejections of those bills.The nine bills assented to by Buhari were the Police Trust Fund Act, Nigeria Natural Medicine Establishment Act, FCT Management Board and Health Insurance, Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Defence Bill.Others are, Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria Bill, National Institute of Construction Technology and Management (Establishment) bill, National Agricultural Seed Council bill, Agriculture Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (Amendment), FCT Primary Healthcare Board.The rejected ones were Adeyemi Federal University of Education (Establishment) Bill, Federal University of Education Kano, Bill, Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education Bill, and Federal University of Education Zaria, Bill.Others were, the National Security Agencies Protection of Officers Identity Bill, Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency Bill, Environmental Managers Registration Council of Nigeria Bill.Also rejected were, the Industrial Development Income Tax Act Amendment Bill, Defence Research and Development Bureau Bill, Animal Diseases Control Bill, Good Samaritans Bill, and the Chattered Institute of Directors of Nigeria Bill.The list also included the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Establishment Bill, Federal University of Wukari (Establishment) Bill, Warehouse Receipt and Other Related Matters Bill, and the Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Agency Bill.Buhari also rejected the Nigeria Automotive Industry Development Plant Fiscal Incentive and Guarantees Bill, Nigerian Film Commission Bill and the Proceeds of Crime Bill.