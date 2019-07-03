Buhari Appoints New DG For NACA

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Gambo Gumel Aliyu as the Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA). This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Olusegun Adekunle.Aliyu is taking over from Dr. Sani Aliyu, whose first tenure was not renewed as the NACA DG.According to him, Aliyu’s appointment, which is with effect from 26th June 2019, was for an initial term of four years in line with the provision of Section 8, Sub-Section (4) of the NACA (Establishment) Act, 2007.“Dr. Aliyu is a Public Health Physician with background in HIV Epidemiology and Disease Prevention. Until the appointment, he was the Country Director, University of Maryland Programmes in Nigeria,” Adekunle said.