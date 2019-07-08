Buba Galadima Testifies Against Buhari At Presidential Election Tribunal

Published:

A factional member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr Buba Galadima has testified at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal where he took a dig at President Muhammadu Buhari.Galadima, who claimed to be the National Chairman of the Reformed APC (rAPC) on Monday, however, stated that the party had an agreement with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to provide better governance to Nigerians.Galadima, who said he had known Buhari since the 1960s and had worked with him since his presidential campaigns in 2003, however, said he left him because he failed to deliver on promises to the people.He said he teamed up with Atiku and PDP to provide “a good, God-fearing, and educated leader” to Nigerians.While being cross examined by Buhari’s lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) on whether he was aware his daughter serves in Buhari’s government, he said his daughter assisted in the president’s emergence.“I want to say that my daughter you mentioned is one of the most qualified Nigerians and is more qualified than anybody in this government.She has two first degrees, three Master’s degrees, and is doing her fourth Master’s degree,” he said. Galadima added that he was still a member of the APC because he had not been sacked.