Breaking:Senate Screens Akpabio,Akume,Nwajuba And Ugah As Ministers
Published: July 24, 2019
Those screened were for Governors of Akwa Ibom and Benue State ,Godswill Akpabio and George Akume.Member of the House of Representatives Emeka Nwajuba from Imo State and Oil and Gas Enterprenuer Uche Ogah from Abia State.
While Akpabio,Akume and Nwajuba were asked to take a bow and leave the chamber as former and current members of the National Assembly,Ugah was drilled on various issues relating to Oil and Gas and Banking by the Senators before his nomination was approved.
The Senate has adjourned till 2pm when it will continue the screening of other nominees.
0 comments: