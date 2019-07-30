Breaking:Senate Confirms 43 Ministerial Nominees.

Published:

The Senate today confirmed all the 43 Ministerial nominees submitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.The last nominee to be screened was Alhaji Lai Mohammed from Kwara State.At the end all the 43 nominees submitted to the Senate were approved.The Senate Leader moved the motion for the adoption of the recommendation ,seconded by the Minority leader of the House.The names shall be sent to the President who will anytime from now announce the portfolios of each of the MinistersThe nominees are Sen Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom),Sen Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia) Sen George Akume (Benue), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi),Emeka Nwajuaba (Imo), Sen Adeleke Mamora (Lagos), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra) and Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno) Others are Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), Sen Chris Ngige (Anambra), Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano), Ramatu Tijani (Kogi), Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Abubakar D. Aliyu (Yobe) Zubairu Dada (Niger), Sunday Dare (Oyo) and Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa). Also confirmed are Sadiya Umar Farouk (Zamfara), Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna),Osagie Ehanire (Edo),Sen Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Paulen Tallen (Plateau), Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto), Festus Keyamo (Delta),Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe), Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara) and Goddy Jedy-Agba (Cross River). Others are Sulaiman Adamu (Jigawa), Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), Clement Agba (Edo), Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu), Muhammad Mahmoud (Kaduna) Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Sabo Nanono (Kano), Lai Mohammed (Kwara) and Saleh Mamman (Taraba).