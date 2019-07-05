Breaking:Police IG Redeploys Rivers,Anambra State Police Commissioners

Published:

Share This

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu,NPM,mni has ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of Commissioners of Police in charge of Anambra and Rivers States Commands. Consequently, a new Commissioner of Police, CP Abang John, formerly of the Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja has been posted to Anambra State Police Command; while the erstwhile Commissioner of Police in charge of Anambra State, CP Dan Daura Mustapha has been redeployed to Rivers State as the new Police Chief.The former Commissioner of Police in charge of Rivers State, CP Usman Alhassan Belel completes the triangular movement as he returns to Force Headquarters, Abuja to take over as the new Commissioner of Police in the Department of Research and Planning.The postings which are strategically routine in nature are designed to enhance the overall effectiveness and efficiency of policing services in the affected States and Departments. Meanwhile, theIGP has advised the newly deployed Commissioners of Police to bring to bear their experiences and expertise in dealing with the peculiar challenges in their new places of work.The postings are with immediate effect.