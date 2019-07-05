Breaking:Police IG Redeploys Rivers,Anambra State Police Commissioners
Published: July 05, 2019
The former Commissioner of Police in charge of Rivers State, CP Usman Alhassan Belel completes the triangular movement as he returns to Force Headquarters, Abuja to take over as the new Commissioner of Police in the Department of Research and Planning.
The postings which are strategically routine in nature are designed to enhance the overall effectiveness and efficiency of policing services in the affected States and Departments. Meanwhile, the
IGP has advised the newly deployed Commissioners of Police to bring to bear their experiences and expertise in dealing with the peculiar challenges in their new places of work.
The postings are with immediate effect.
0 comments: