Boris Johnson Takes Over As British Prime Minister Today,As Theresa May Bows Out

Boris Johnson has been elected the new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members on Tuesday and will become the next UK prime minister.Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit referendum, won the votes of 92,000 members of the Conservative Party, almost twice as many as his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.AFP reports that the former London mayor is expected to be confirmed as Prime Minister on Wednesday when Theresa May formally tenders her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.