PRESS RELEASE BY BOLA AHMED TINUBU'S SPOKESMANWe have seen pictures of face caps, T shirts, shirts and even leaflets with Bola Tinubu 2023 embossed on them purportedly by a faceless group which christened itself ‘Ambassadors’.Neither the group nor its souvenirs are known to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.We hereby through this medium categorically deny any knowledge of the group and its unsolicited and unwarranted materials.Tinubu Media Office,Tunde RahmanJuly 9, 2019.