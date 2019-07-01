Biodun Fatoyinbo Gives Reasons Why He Finally Stepped Aside As COZA Pastor

Published:

Share This

Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly has stepped down.He announced his leave of absence from the pulpit via his verified Instagram page.He wrote, “The past few days have been sobering for me. I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from Christian leaders around the world, who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in the media. I have solicited their guidance on actions, I should take that are honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work, he has called me to do.“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly and owing to my love for God’s word and sacred honour of my calling, I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.”He went on to ask for prayers for himself and his congregation “during these turbulent times”.Fatoyinbo was on Friday accused of rape by Busola, wife of popular singer, Timi Dakolo.She alleged that the pastor raped her several years back in Ilorin.