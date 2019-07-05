Benue State Govt Wins Miyetti Allah In Court

Published:

Share This

Justuce Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed a suit filed by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore challenging and seeking to restrain the 2017 Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment Law passed by the Benue State House of Assembly.Abang, in a judgement he delivered on Thursday in the suit marked as FHC/ABJ/CS/527/2017 awarded a cost of N100, 000 against the plaintiff to be paid to all the 14 defendants before any other step can be taken in the suit.The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore had earlier approached the court with the suit seeking an order of mandatory injunction restraining the Benue State government from implementing the law as passed by the Benue State House of Assembly.