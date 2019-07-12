Attack On Atiku’s Witnesses Stall Proceedings At Presidential Election Tribunal
Published: July 12, 2019
Atiku and PDP had already called seven witnesses comprising local government collation officers and an Assistant Presiding Officer before the counsel to Atiku and PDP, Chris Uche (SAN) announced the development.
The information was supported by the lead counsel, Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), who claimed that he was contacted by some of the fleeing witnesses.
They therefore pleaded with the court for an adjournment to enable them call the witnesses. Subsequently, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba adjourned the petition to July 15 for hearing.
