Atiku Won Buhari In Katsina..Witness Tells Election Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chairman in Katsina State, Salisu Yusuf has testified that his party won the February 23 presidential election in the state.Yusuf, who was testifying at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday, stated that the agents deployed across the 4,902 polling units in the state collated a total of 905, 000 votes for PDP while the APC had 872,000.Yusuf said the result did not agree with the figures as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which gave victory to APC.“This is our own compilation, not from the server” or the “official figures” announced by INEC. He said the result by INEC were allocated figures and not the actual figures at the election.Each of the defence lawyers, Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN), Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) questioned the witness on whether he had listened to the President make a broadcast in English language especially as Head of State in 1983.He said he was in his village then, hence he did not listen to the broadcast. But he admitted listening to General Abacha’s broadcasts.