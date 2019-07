Published:

Emily Eric, wife of Nigeria’s youngest senator, Elisha Abbo, who was caught on camera assaulting a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja, has supported her husband, declaring him innocent of all 'allegations'.In a video which has since gone viral, Senator Abbo can be seen slapping a lady repeatedly before asking an armed officer to take her away.In a post which she shared on Facebook, Abbo's wife, Emily Eric wrote;"I stand with you babana And we will always stand for truth My husband is innocent of what people are saying against him" she wrote.