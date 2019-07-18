Army Commander,20 Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram

Published:

Share This

An army commander and at least 20 soldiers have been killed in an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe.The troops were ambushed on their way from Borogozo where the headquarters of the army’s 29 task force brigade is to Benisheikh where they have a forward operating base (FOB).A military source in sector 2 headquarters of operation Lafiya Dole said that the incident happened around 6pm on Wednesday.“They were on their way to Benisheikh when they ran into the enemy. The commander of that brigade, a colonel, and about 20 soldiers were killed,” he said.A reinforcement was reportedly sent to the town and it was confirmed that the brigade commander had been killed.Musa Sagir, army spokesman, was yet to respond to a text message sent to him as of the time this report was filed.Source:The Cable