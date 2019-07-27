Aisha Buhari,Bisi Olatilo Bag Awards In London (See Pictures)

Published:

Mrs Buhari receiving her award at the event

Mr Alistair Soyode receiving Bisi Olatilo's Award at the event

Share This

Nigeria's first lady Aisha Buhari along side Nigeria's veteran broadcaster and founder of BISCOM TV Chief Bisi Olatilo have been honored in London ,United Kingdom for their contributions to humanity as well as the Entertainment and Media industry respectively.The award was the high point of an event that had in attendance the who is who put together by Africa Ambassador Interactive Forum.In her acceptance speech,Mrs Buhari said she dedicated the award to all Nigerian children.Chief Olatilo's award was received on his behalf by the CEO of BenTV London Mr Alistair Soyode.The award given Mr Bisi Olatilo is coming on the heel of the LASU Distinguished Alumni Award which was bestowed on him by the institution few weeks ago.