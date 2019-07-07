Air Peace Commences Flight To Dubai Today

Published:

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline makes history today as it is set to launch its first international flight to Dubai via Sharjah in United Arab Emirates (UAE). This came after much preparations and acquisition of four wide-bodied Boeing 777 aircraft with three already delivered for the operations.The Federal Government has designated Air Peace to operate to London, Houston, Dubai, Sharjah, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg and it presently dominates the West Africa market.The airline has completed all the necessary safety procedures including several hours of ‘Demonstration Flights’ conducted by the country’s regulatory agency, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).The entry of Air Peace into Dubai, one of the most lucrative routes for airlines is set to deepen competition on the route and provide more travel options for travelers.Air Peace has started with attractive promo fare of N180, 000 for a return ticket which is almost half of what the existing carriers on the route charge. The flight which is expected to depart the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Friday afternoon has already recorded more than 80 per cent load factor. Considering the experiences of Nigerian carriers who previously entered the route and suspended operations at a short period of time, the Air Peace has promised Nigerians a new deal in the Dubai operations.One of the new deals is the partnership with a Middle East carrier which would be unveiled in Dubai to connect passengers to over 25 destinations in the world. Also the carrier is treating passengers to more baggage allowance, saying,“All first class and business class passengers are entitled to three pieces of 32kg baggage allowance, while economy class passengers are entitled to three pieces of 23kg baggage allowance.