Ademola Adeleke Accepts Supreme Court's Verdict ,Wishes Oyetola Well

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2018 Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Friday congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola on his victory at the Supreme Court.Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that his ambition to be the Governor of Osun State was never a do-or-die affair.He said the Supreme Court’s decision, regardless of his disagreement and disappointment with it remained final.He said, “As a democrat and law-abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings.“I wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun State.”Adeleke added, “In all circumstances, we must thank God Almighty. We gallantly fought a good fight in pursuance of a democratic cause.“The ideals we fought for live on.“Our ambition was never a do-or-die affair. We aspired to serve and deliver democratic dividends to the people of Osun state. Our ambition was altruistic. We wish Governor Oyetola the best in the governance of the state.”