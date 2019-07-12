Abike Dabiri Orders Investigation Into Death Of Nigerian Student In Malaysia

Published:

Late Mrs Ewansiha and his wife

Share This

Our attention has been drawn to the death of Mr. Thomas Orhions Ewansiha, We are saddened at the demise of this Nigerian student who was pursuing his Ph.D. in management, at the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Selangor, Malaysia.Ewansiha had a valid student pass, but he was still detained for 14 days by the Malaysian authorities until he suffered a seizure while in custody.My heart goes out to his family, his young widow and two who've suffered such a painful loss.I urge the Nigerian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, to open an investigation into the death of Ewansiha. We must ensure that the welfare of our countrymen in Malaysia is not compromised.Hon Abike Dabiri ErewaExecutive Chairman