2019 Ministerial List: ActionAid Nigeria Decries Exclusion of Women, Youths and Persons Living with Disabilities

ActionAid Nigeria, a human rights and social justice non-governmental organization working to combat poverty and all forms of injustice in Nigeria has expressed disappointment on the number of women in the Ministerial list submitted by President Muhammed Buhari to the National Assembly, the antipoverty organization has described the list as loop-sided and short of meeting the 35% Affirmative Action.Speaking in Abuja, the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi says “ActionAid Nigeria is dismayed that despite the promise by the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) party, through Mr. President that the party is committed to inclusive governance especially ensuring that women and young people will not be excluded in decision making spaces, only 7 women made the list out of the 43 nominees; this 16.6% accorded to women is grossly unrepresentative and inadequate”. It is unbelievable that rather than progressing, Nigeria is retrogressing in delivering its commitment on inclusive governance. Women constitute about 50% of Nigeria’s population, and we believe that Nigeria has qualified women who can contribute to the national development of the country”.ActionAid Nigeria therefore calls on the President to retract the list and make it inclusive by nominating more women, youths and persons living with disability as it is not too late to do the right thing and keep to the promise made to the Nigerian citizens. Additionally, Mr. President should further include women, youths and persons living with disability in other positions such as Directors of Boards and institutions and heads of Departments and Agencies. We are reminding the President that the National Gender Policy is in force and it should be complied with, not just in letter but in practice.