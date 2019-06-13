YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine’s Special All-Colour Edition To Mark 8th Anniversary Hits The Stands

Published:

Share This

In keeping with tradition, YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, one of Nigeria’s most respected celebrity journals and owners of the premium website, www.theyesng.com, has wrapped up work on yet another all-colour, all-gloss special edition which will go on sale nationwide from Monday, June 17, 2019. The special edition is in commemoration of their 8th Anniversary.Loaded with exclusive interviews and enchanting stories, among them are why most young people find it difficult to manage success, by the billionaire mogul behind Doyin Group, Samuel Adedoyin and Prima Garnet’s front man, Lolu Akinwunmi, who reminisced on life at 60 as well as how and why he fell in love with advertising. On the line up is also one of Nigeria’s most beautiful and best dressed women, Shade Okoya, who shared the story of her life as billionaire Rasaq Okoya’s wife and respected journalist and publisher of TheCable, Simon Kolawole, who laid bare the secrets and strategies needed to stand out in journalism, especially online. We also have showbiz sensations, Kate Henshaw and Bovi Ugboma, who opened up like never before on stardom and its allures while herbal slimming expert, Quincy Ayodele and Funke, wife of NB Plc top shot, Tayo Adelaja, permitted us front-row seats at their fantastic and talk-of-the-town birthday parties. The former took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and the latter in Nigeria.“There are equally other exciting and enthralling stories and interviews that will not only keep you glued to this 8th Anniversary special edition, but inspire and impact your life greatly. Again, to appreciate our darling readers for standing by us all through the years, a copy of the magazine will be sold at a give-away price of just N300”, said Azuh Arinze, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of the magazine.On why they won’t be holding their annual lecture this year, Azuh, former Editor of Encomium Weekly and author of The CEO’s Bible, cited a logistics challenge.“Our speaker had a major set back and that unfortunately changed our game plan. However, I would like to assure all our fans and lovers of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine that we are going to make up for that during our 9th anniversary, which is in 2020”.The YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine Annual Lecture Series, it would be recalled, has so far attracted heavyweights like Mr. Udeme Ufot (of SO & U Advertising), Mr. Biodun Shobanjo (of Troyka Holdings), Prof. Pat Utomi (of Centre for Values and Leadership), Sir Steve Omojafor (of STB McCann), Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (of Rainoil), Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh (of Zinox Computers), Mr. Lolu Akinwunmi (of Prima Garnet), Mrs. Nike Akande (former Minister of Industry), Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa (immediate past Secretary to the Ogun State Government), Apostle Anselm Madubuko (of Revival Assembly), among many others. The event holds every June 19.