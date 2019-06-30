Woman Stabs Husband To Death In Anambra

Published:

A house wife, one Makoduchukwu Ndubisi, allegedly stabbed her husband, John Bosco Ngu, to death in Nsugbe,Anambra-East Local Goverment Area of Anambra State.It was gathered that the suspect had a scuffle with her husband and in the process, stabbed him in the chest with a sharp knife.Confirming the incident, the state police spokesman Harunna Muhammed, said “on Saturday, June 29, at about 8:am, police detectives attached to the 33 Police Station, Onitsha, arrested one Makoduchukwu Ndubisi for stabbing her husband to death”.According to him, immediately police were alerted, they rushed to the scene and took the victim to Boromeo Hospital, Onitsha, but he was confirmed dead on arrival. He also said the corpse has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.Mohammed said they took exhibits from the scene and that investigation into the matter has commenced.