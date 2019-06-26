Wole Soyinka Denies Exchanging Contacts With The Boy That Denied Him Flight's Window Seat

Published:

There has been an overwhelming debate as to what transpired between Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, and a ‘young man’ that asked for his seat before a flight.Wole Soyinka Professor Wole Soyinka In case you missed it…. Media Mogul, Mo Abudu, shared a mail from Professor Wole Soyinka on her Instagram page, where the Nobel Laureate gave a short explanation on the incident he described as “very minor”. Mo Abudu, explained that the content of the mail was shared after she got the approval of Wole Soyinka.It reads:Hallo Mo, Someone sent me Patrick Tonye’s comment on the plane incident, and I saw your brief comment. It was a very minor thing and I’d forgotten all about it. However, after reading the boy’s response, I became curious. First, I never exchanged a word with him throughout beyond inviting him to take his allotted seat. Never spoke a word to him after that.Certainly never exchanged contact. So of course, I wonder if it’s the very individual who’s posted this or a total fake.The phenomenon of stolen identities takes very strange dimensions and has become a source of worry. I wonder if this is one such. Anyway of your finding out. I don’t operate in social media as you probably recall.