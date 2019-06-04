Why We Killed Our Boss And His 27 Year Old Daughter..Suspects

Published:

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two persons for allegedly killing their boss on the Ojomo Akintan Estate, Olu Foam area of Akure.The suspects, Tasiu Abubakar and Ayuba Idris, were said to be security guards employed by the deceased.They were paraded at the headquarters of the command on Monday for allegedly killing their boss, Mr Richard Kwakye, and his daughter, Tope, last month.The Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie, said the suspects fled the state after committing the crime but were apprehended in Sokoto and Kano states.According to him, the deceased were initially declared missing but after the suspects were arrested, they confessed that they killed Richard and his daughter and threw their bodies away.The CP stated, “Upon receipt of the report of the incident, detectives from this command swung into action and Ayuba Idris, 20, was arrested in Kano State on May 16, 2019. The handset of the missing person, Richard, and his suits were recovered from him.“Upon interrogation, he confessed that he and the second security guard, Taisu Abubakar, knew where the two missing persons were. He led detectives to a building on the Ojomo Akintan Estate, Olu Foam area of Akure, where the decomposing bodies of Richard Kwakye, 71, and Tope Kwakye, 27, were found.“The detectives also tracked down Taisu Abubakar, 23, in Sokoto State. One of the victims’ laptops and some clothes were recovered from him. Upon interrogation, he also confessed to the murder of the victims.“Both suspects said that they decided to kill the daughter on the same day the father was murdered in order to cover their track because she saw them when they killed her father.”The commissioner said the suspects would be charged to court, while the decomposing bodies of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue.On why they killed their employer and his daughter, Abubakar said the deceased did not offend them but they carried out the act under the influence of tramadol and Indian hemp.Narrating how they committed the crime, he stated, “On that day, we took tramadol and Indian hemp and just decided to kill the man. While strangulating him, his daughter saw us, so we killed her too in order to cover up.”The 71-year-old Richard was said to have been a worker on the estate and was given one of the buildings to live in with his daughter, a fresh graduate preparing to go for the National Youth Service Corps programme in July.