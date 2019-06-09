Why I Sacked LGA Chairmen..Gov Seyi Makinde

Published:

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has revealed that council chairmen elected during the immediate past administration were sacked in defence of the Constitution.Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa said: “Oyo State government committed no illegality in dissolving the councils. Rather, the government took the step in defence of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The laws say that you cannot create local governments without recourse to constitutional procedures.“The immediate past state government went ahead to create LCDAs in total disregard for the Constitution. They also jointly conducted elections into the recognised councils and the LCDAs the same day.By that singular act, they have tainted the elections conducted into the 33 local governments with illegality. You cannot mix apple and oranges together and call it a basket of apples or a basket of oranges. So the state is out to stop the illegality.”