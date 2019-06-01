Why I Decided To Pose Nude..Nollywood Actress

Published:

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, might be daring when it comes to her hairstyle and fashion sense in general but no one knew what she had up her sleeves when she recently celebrated her birthday.To the amazement of her fans, the actress released some nude pictures to mark her birthday and as expected, it trended on the Nigerian digital space.In a chat, the actress noted that she released the raunchy photos to let the world know the woman she had become. She said, “I wanted to show the world the woman I have become. I am grown, mature, daring, beautiful and confident.”Not the run-of-the-mill pre-birthday shoot, soon after the picture was released, some Nigerians did not waste time in expressing their opinions about the pictures. While reacting to the backlash she received from Nigerians, the actress said it was expected.“Well, as a public figure, one would usually expect such backlash. Not everyone will sing your praises at all times. Some will definitely find faults with the things you do. So it was expected,” she said.Since her nude pictures surfaced online weeks ago, there has been a debate on whether the actress had a plastic surgery. However, she was quick to clear the air, saying, “My body is 100 per cent natural. I haven’t altered my body by having a surgery yet. I only dedicate my time to keeping fit and watching my diet. I have never considered plastic surgery. My body is perfect and I love it. I keep in shape so no need for plastic surgery.“Keeping fit is easy because it is something that can be done anywhere and anytime. It is really easy to combine it with my job. It doesn’t distract me at all. It helps me to also alleviate stress from my life. I love keeping fit.”Sharing some of the secrets of her success, she said, “It might be hard work, opportunity, and consistency. I am passionate about my job, I take it really seriously. I try to give my best to every role I’m given to play. I put my soul in it. I guess all these things play out well for me in keeping me in the movie scene. And finally, the fans love me and they are not tired of having me.”