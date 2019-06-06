Thursday, 6 June 2019

Veteran Actor Pete Edochie's Son Yul Escapes Death In Car Crash

Published: June 06, 2019
The son of popular Nollywood actor Pete Edochie,Yul escaped a terrible car crash along the Ore-Benin expressway yesterday .

The young popular actor narrated the incident via his social media handle thus

"NOLLYWOOD ACTOR YUL EDOCHIE POST

Yesterday I miraculously survived this terrible accident.

All I can say is 'thank you Lord, thank you Jesus, thank you Jehovah, God is real and God is alive.

Thank you blessed mother Mary.

I left Lagos yesterday heading to the east, just before I got to Ore doing 100-120km, my car lost control and started veering off to the right.


I tried to steer it back on track and the next thing I knew I was upside down tumbling till the car finally ended up in a gutter.

Miraculously I came out alive with few cuts and bruises.

I thank the Almighty God for his mercies, I thank our blessed mother Mary, and to all the Angels sent by God to protect me always, thamk you.

I also thank all my fans and friends all over the world who always pray for me and wish me well.

God is alive.

Life can end in a second. The money, the cars, the mansions, the fame, the good life, all vanity."

Be close to God.

God is everything!

