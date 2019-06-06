Veteran Actor Pete Edochie's Son Yul Escapes Death In Car Crash

The young popular actor narrated the incident via his social media handle thus
"NOLLYWOOD ACTOR YUL EDOCHIE POST
Yesterday I miraculously survived this terrible accident.
All I can say is 'thank you Lord, thank you Jesus, thank you Jehovah, God is real and God is alive.
Thank you blessed mother Mary.
I left Lagos yesterday heading to the east, just before I got to Ore doing 100-120km, my car lost control and started veering off to the right.
I tried to steer it back on track and the next thing I knew I was upside down tumbling till the car finally ended up in a gutter.
Miraculously I came out alive with few cuts and bruises.
I thank the Almighty God for his mercies, I thank our blessed mother Mary, and to all the Angels sent by God to protect me always, thamk you.
I also thank all my fans and friends all over the world who always pray for me and wish me well.
God is alive.
Life can end in a second. The money, the cars, the mansions, the fame, the good life, all vanity."
Be close to God.
God is everything!
Categories: Entertainment
0 comments: