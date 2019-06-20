UNIBEN Undergraduate Commits Suicide Over Loverboy
Published: June 20, 2019
According to the suicide note she left behind, she reportedly said she ended her life because the guy did not love her as much as she loves him in return.
According to an eye witness account, Items recovered from the scene includes a sachet of Klin detergent which she is suspected to have taken to take her life.
What the eye witness said:
“A small girl of that age will take her life all because of one boy. The policemen that came to evacuate the body were very angry after reading out loud the note she dropped.
“Thank God that she even dropped a note, if not the roommates would have been in hot soup because an investigation would have started from that point.”
