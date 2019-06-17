Two Months Baby Stolen At Jos Hospital Reunited With Family

Published:

Share This

The baby stolen at the Plateau Specialist Hospital in Jos about two weeks ago has been reunited with her parents following the arrest of a 30-year-old woman who earlier claimed she was delivered of a female baby at a kidnapper’s camp.Nwa God Chukwuebuka, 33 and Mary Chukwuebuka, 30 had raised alarm that their baby, delivered on May 28 was abducted on May 31 when a woman posing to be a hospital staff took the baby for blood test.The parents were on Saturday reunited with their baby when the police officially handed the infant to the hospital for further investigations. The hospital management, however, said it would officially hand over the baby to her parents today.The Plateau State Police command on Friday confirmed that the case was linked to one Leritmwa Diyal, who claimed to have been delivered a female baby while in custody of her abductors and had taken the baby to Bingham University Teaching Hospital Jos for medical examination.