Transcorp Hilton Abuja Wins Five Awards At 2019 World Travel Awards

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has been recognised as Africa’s Leading Business Hotel for the fifth consecutive year at the prestigious World Travel Awards.At the 2019 Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, held at the Sugar Beach – A Sun Resort, Mauritius on 1 June, Transcorp Hilton Abuja scooped five of eleven awards won by Hilton properties, as voted for by travel and tourism professionals globally.Owen Omogiafo, managing director/chief executive officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc and Kevin Brett, general manager, Transcop Hilton Abuja with the awardsThe hotel, which is owned by Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc was recognised in the following categories at the 2019 World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony with hundreds of industry leaders in attendance:Africa’s Leading Business Hotel: Transcorp Hilton AbujaNigeria’s Leading Hotel: Transcorp Hilton AbujaNigeria’s Leading Business Hotel: Transcorp Hilton AbujaNigeria’s Leading MICE Hotel: Transcorp Hilton AbujaNigeria’s Leading Hotel Suite: Presidential Suite at Transcorp Hilton AbujaReceiving the awards on behalf of the hotel, Owen Omogiafo, managing director/chief executive officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc, said, “It is an honor to have been recognised by the World Travel Awards 2019. The award is a testament to the genuine passion and dedication our hotel puts into going the extra mile for our guests. Thank you to all our guests and our amazing Team Members at Transcorp Hilton Abuja who are at the heart of our successes; without them we wouldn’t have been recognised for this great achievement.”Kevin Brett, general manager, Transcop Hilton Abuja, said, “We are honored to have been recognised by the World Travel Awards 2019. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and to providing an outstanding guest experience and is a reflection of our hotel’s exceptional team members and facilities. Winning the award for Africa’s Leading Business Hotel 2019 is also a recognition for the destination of Nigeria being elevated among the best on the African continent.”The prestigious World Travel Awards, established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry, have become a key global institution of the industry, and are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of quality worldwide. The winners set the benchmark to which all others aspire.More information on the categories and winners of the World Travel Awards 2019 can be found at https://www.worldtravelawards.com/winners/2019