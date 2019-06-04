Sultan Declares Today Eid-el-fitr

Published:

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, last night declared today as Eid-el-fitr following the sighting of the new moon in various parts of the country.He said credible and reliable reports were received from many places, including Gwandu in Kebbi State, Damaturu in Yobe State and Jema’a in Kaduna State, among others that the crescent was sighted yesterday.He also called on Nigerians to live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious or tribal differences.