Stop Taking Bribe ..Sanwoolu Tells LASTMA Officers

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers must carry out their job with civility and decency, aside being hardworking and not taking bribe.Sanwo-Olu, who stated this when he interacted with LASTMA officers at their head office, said he was echoing the wish of Lagos residents, promising to ensure that they are well motivated and provided all the tools to ensure chaotic traffic-free city.The governor disclosed that from next month, the monthly allowance for the officers would be raised by 100 per cent, while handheld devices to monitor traffic offenders and issue tickets, as well as motorbikes and vehicles needed to make their job easier would be procured, besides repairing faulty ones.He said the visit became necessary because the critical role traffic management plays in the economy of the state, by extension, traffic officers, adding that advocacy and enlightenment programmes would be carried out in the coming days to ensure residents are well abreast about traffic rules, just as road signs would be provided to help motorists navigate the roads and officers trained on best practices in managing traffic.Responding to complaints of unruly behaviour of security officers and family and friends of senior government officials, Sanwo-Olu maintained that nobody is above the law and charged the LASTMA officers to carry out their duties without fear or favour, as he would not condone such.