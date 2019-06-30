Soldiers Sweep Streets Of Ibadan

Published:

Officers and men of 2 Division Nigerian Army came out this morning (Saturday) with deep sense of duty to the host community to clean up Agodi Gate area of Ibadan.The aim of this exercise was not only to commemorate the NADCEL 2019, but also to show sense of duty to the host community. The essence is also to achieve the desired end state of promoting understanding and good neighbourliness between the barracks community and host community.The exercise has built and improve responsive traits, organisational ability and use of initiatives on the soldiers. The locals in the host community commended the troops for taking the initiative to clean up the area. The locals appreciated the soldiers for their efforts and wish them God's blessings in return.Hassan Ifijeh Mohammed ColDeputy Director Army Public Relations.