Sex Scandal:Goodluck Jonathan's Aide Defends Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has come out to defend Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly, over rape allegation by Busola Dakolo, wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo.Nigerians went frenzy on Friday morning as a video by Mrs. Dakolo took over the media space revealing how she was allegedly raped by the COZA pastor when she was 16 years old in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.Mrs. Dakolo claimed that she was raped multiple times in her parent’s house when the Abuja-based church founder started his career in Ilorin.In her revelation, Busola said "The house was a duplex so big that if you are in a room upstairs you won't know what's going on downstairs. So I came down normally, it was 6:30 am to 7 am pretty early, and I heard a knock. Ah, who's that, Pastor Biodun. I couldn't say anything because what he doing here this early?."Immediately I opened the door, he just pushed me. He didn't say anything, didn't utter any word, he just pushed me to one of the chairs in my living room and I saw him, he was removing his belt.”Her story was greeted with many condemning the pastor.However, Omokri stated that Mrs. Dakolo's story did not add up and strong enough to nail the pastor.In a thread of tweets on his verified Twitter page, Reno said, “I have NEVER liked Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA for reasons that I will not say publicly. However, I am mature enough to divorce my emotions and be led by logic. And I counsel those now condemning him to do the same.“The average Black African is easily moved to hysteria by excitable emotions. This is why it is RIDICULOUSLY easy to manipulate Africans with the media Satan does his best work with such people, who can’t suppress emotion in preference to logic.“Think. Don't emote. A pastor comes to your house early in the morning. He does not know who will open when he knocks, or who is at home. He knocks and immediately you open he pushed you to a chair and raped you in your pyjamas. Do people think?“Even the most USELESS movie director won't accept such a plot in a B rated Hollywood/Nollywood/Bollywood movie. A movie has to have PLAUSIBILITY. I don't like pastor Fatoyinbo, but I won’t suspend my intellect because of my dislike of the fellow.“After he allegedly raped her, she kept quiet for enough time for him to go to his car and get a soda drink for her? It does not ADD UP. My dislike for Biofun Fatoyinbo won’t make me become a SLANDERER by default. This story rings very FALSE.”Omokri added that though he did not support immorality and rape, the story could not stand up in court.He also warned Christians to be wary of the plot by the devil to manipulate the minds of Christians.“I am an advocate of morality. For years, I publicly preach against premarital and extramarital sex. I pastored a congregation in Abuja for years. I will NEVER, EVER, support RAPE. But Satan is going about like a roaring lion seeking whom to consume!“Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is SLEEK. Too sleek for my liking. What type of sleek man will rape an underaged girl in HER PARENTS HOUSE? While HER SIBLINGS are AT HOME. And then leave her to go get a drink from his car. Is this mass HYPNOSIS?"Do we Black African of the Nigerian variety think at all? Do we only exist in the soulish realm? I have a Masters in Law from England. The story CANNOT stand up in court. The story CANNOT stand up in the light of cross-examination.“I give you my word that if you gave satan 10 minutes to manipulate the minds of Nigerians, he will get a sizeable number of Nigerians to believe that Jesus is evil and the Satan is good. We are too gullible, excitable and emotional. #ForTheBodyOfChristNotForFatoyinbo.”