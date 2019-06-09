Senate President:61 Senators Endorse Ahmad Lawan

Published:

Share This

A total of 61 senators have so far endorsed the candidature of Senator Ahmad Lawan, as the next Senate President. Out of the 61 senators, 60 are of the ruling APC, while one, Ifeanyi Ubah from Anambra State, is of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).At a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, the secretary of the Lawan Campaign Council, Sen Jibrin Barau from Kano State said only two senators of the APC have not yet signed for Lawan.Though he did not mention their names, checks by our correspondent revealed that those who have not signed for Lawan are Sen Mohammed Ali Ndume, who is also a contender for the position, and one senator-elect from Yobe State, Mohammed Ibrahim Bomai, who is said to be a close ally of Ndume.Speaking at the occasion, Lawan said majority of PDP senators-elect were with him but that it was strategic not to mention their names. “I want to thank PDP senators, some of whom have publicly declared for us, while many of them are working behind the scenes for us. It’s strategic that we didn’t include PDP senators-elect names.But I know that out of the 44 PDP senators-elect, we can’t have less than 35 to 38. “I want to pay tributes to Sen Ifeanyi Ubah for his support. For my colleagues in the APC, this is the first time that members of the National Assembly either in the Senate or House will come together to endorse a candidate this way. I thank you all for this endorsements,” he said