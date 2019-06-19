Security Agents Rescue Bride Kidnapped On Her Wedding Day

Published:

Share This

A bride (Name withheld) and two others who were kidnapped along Kano/Jos road, around forested Falgore region on Sunday have been rescued, and three of their captors arrested by the joint security operatives, comprising the police, army and personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.The victims who were said to be members of the same family were rescued few hours after their abduction on their way for the bride’s wedding ceremony.It was learnt that the victims were travelling in two vehicles before they were attacked, robbed and eventually got kidnapped. The spokesman, Kano state police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa who confirmed the report on Tuesday said among the passengers of the two vehicles was the groom to the kidnapped bride.He said 20 suspects were arrested from the forest during the rescue mission, among whom the victims identified three as their kidnappers. According to the PPRO, “On the 16/06/2019 at 0230hrs, we received a distress call that a family of three were kidnapped along Falgore forest, Kano Jos road.Police immediately swung into action and penetrated into the forest using community policing strategy and arrested 20 suspects found hiding in the forest out of these twenty the victims later identified three as their kidnappers and two are still at large.”He identified the suspects as Abdulkareem Ardo and Ado Musa both of Doguwa local government and Yunusa Sale from Tudun-Wada local government.He said after the rescue operation, the victims were rushed to Doguwa General Hospital for medical examination, before they were later discharged. He said the suspects are currently in police custody while the hunt for the other two is still ongoing.